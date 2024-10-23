Guided Therapeutics (GTHP) vs. The Competition Critical Review

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Guided Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Guided Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $100,000.00 -$3.49 million -5.42 Guided Therapeutics Competitors $1.06 billion $91.09 million -8.12

Guided Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics. Guided Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Guided Therapeutics Competitors 256 779 1923 59 2.59

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Guided Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 3,135.23%. Given Guided Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guided Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.23% Guided Therapeutics Competitors -350.61% -97.06% -31.48%

Volatility and Risk

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics competitors beat Guided Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.