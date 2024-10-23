Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Director Carleton Richard Wilkins Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $40,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,105. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HWC opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,801,000 after buying an additional 34,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,980,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,401,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,015,000 after purchasing an additional 237,526 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,069,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 20.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,350,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

