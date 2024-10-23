HC Wainwright Comments on Mural Oncology Q3 Earnings

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mural Oncology in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mural Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($7.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mural Oncology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.85) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.
Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.04.
Mural Oncology Price Performance
MURA opened at $3.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. Mural Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.
Institutional Trading of Mural Oncology
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mural Oncology during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.
About Mural Oncology
Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.
