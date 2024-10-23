Head to Head Contrast: Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Cedar Fair shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cedar Fair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Cedar Fair”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan $733.00 231.30 -$2.05 million ($0.13) -0.05 Cedar Fair $1.82 billion 1.13 $124.56 million $2.43 16.42

Profitability

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cedar Fair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A -194.86% -177.87% Cedar Fair 6.80% -23.97% 6.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gamer Pakistan and Cedar Fair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A Cedar Fair 1 1 10 0 2.75

Cedar Fair has a consensus price target of $56.42, suggesting a potential upside of 41.43%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Gamer Pakistan.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Gamer Pakistan on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

