Head-To-Head Review: Cybin (CYBN) versus Its Peers

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) is one of 979 publicly-traded companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cybin to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cybin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A -42.36% -40.56% Cybin Competitors -3,732.64% -264.66% -31.33%

Risk & Volatility

Cybin has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cybin’s peers have a beta of 0.88, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cybin Competitors 7135 19441 44827 1057 2.55

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cybin and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cybin presently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 344.74%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 59.41%. Given Cybin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cybin is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cybin and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin N/A -$57.88 million -56.78 Cybin Competitors $9.52 billion $154.82 million -2.59

Cybin’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Cybin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cybin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cybin peers beat Cybin on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cybin



Cybin Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds. The company has research and collaboration agreement with TMS Neurohealth Centers Inc. for development of psychedelic compound-based therapeutics; Kernel for use of Kernel flow technology to measure neural activity; and Greenbook TMS to establish mental health centers. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

