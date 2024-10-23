Head to Head Survey: Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) versus INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF)

INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF – Get Free Report) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares INEO Tech and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INEO Tech N/A N/A N/A Integral Ad Science 0.57% 0.31% 0.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INEO Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Integral Ad Science 0 3 8 0 2.73

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for INEO Tech and Integral Ad Science, as reported by MarketBeat.

Integral Ad Science has a consensus price target of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 55.60%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than INEO Tech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INEO Tech and Integral Ad Science”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INEO Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Integral Ad Science $498.16 million 3.40 $7.24 million $0.01 1,054.00

Integral Ad Science has higher revenue and earnings than INEO Tech.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats INEO Tech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INEO Tech

INEO Tech Corp., through its subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., provides analytics and advertising services through cloud-based internet of things in Canada. Its technology combines security tag readers for digital advertising at the entrance and exit of retail stores. The company’s cloud-based platform uses Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technology to deliver digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. In addition, it offers INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to retail chains. INEO Tech Corp. is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

