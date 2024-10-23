Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY24 guidance at $1.53-1.58 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.530-1.580 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HR opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -93.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,728 shares of company stock valued at $279,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

