Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

DOC opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

