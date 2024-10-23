Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Melius

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $224.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.42.

Shares of HLT opened at $238.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.80. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $146.36 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

