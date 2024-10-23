Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Michael Chi Sells 7,500 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,356. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 1st, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $45,188.00.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
HIMS opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 294.91 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HIMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.
Read Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $6,790,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 80.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 46,076 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.