Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Michael Chi Sells 7,500 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,356. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $45,188.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 294.91 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $6,790,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 80.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 46,076 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

