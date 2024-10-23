Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 248 ($3.22), with a volume of 3295446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($3.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.86) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 7.2 %

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,660.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 176.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

