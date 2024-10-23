Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $11.53 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 3.3% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $909.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $864.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $921.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $860.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

