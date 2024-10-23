Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $222.35 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $222.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

