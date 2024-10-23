Humana (HUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter. Humana has set its FY24 guidance at $16.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUM stock opened at $262.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $527.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.33.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

