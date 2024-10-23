Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Head to Head Analysis

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Hut 8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Hut 8 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of X Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hut 8 and X Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 0 0 6 0 3.00 X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Hut 8 presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Hut 8’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hut 8 is more favorable than X Financial.

This table compares Hut 8 and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 N/A N/A N/A X Financial 25.38% 20.63% 10.74%

Risk and Volatility

Hut 8 has a beta of 4.05, suggesting that its share price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hut 8 and X Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 $73.90 million 19.16 -$186.77 million N/A N/A X Financial $2.23 billion 0.15 $167.16 million $3.54 1.91

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8.

Summary

X Financial beats Hut 8 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other. The company mines Bitcoin. It also offers managed services for energy infrastructure development, such as site design, procurement, and construction management; software automation, process design, personnel hiring, and team training; utilities contracts, hosting operations, and customer management; energy portfolio optimization and strategic initiatives; and finance, accounting, and safety services for digital asset mining site owners, governments, and data center developers. In addition, the company provides colocation, cloud, and connectivity services; hosting services, which include the provision of mining equipment and space, as well as monitors, troubleshoots, repairs, and maintains customer mining equipment; and equipment sales and repair services. Hut 8 Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as funds, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. In addition, it engages in the technology development, service, and sale of products; and provision of guarantee and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

