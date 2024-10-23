Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of H stock opened at $154.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $92,373,585.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.