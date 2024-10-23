Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $61.57, but opened at $64.53. Raymond James now has a $74.00 price target on the stock. Independent Bank shares last traded at $63.45, with a volume of 21,672 shares traded.

INDB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 102.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 29.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $250.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

