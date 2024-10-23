Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $61.57, but opened at $64.53. Raymond James now has a $74.00 price target on the stock. Independent Bank shares last traded at $63.45, with a volume of 21,672 shares traded.
INDB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on INDB
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank
Independent Bank Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $250.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Independent Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Independent Bank
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.