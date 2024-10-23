Insider Buying: AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ) Director Buys 135,000 Shares of Stock

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) Director Raj Chowdhry bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00.

Raj Chowdhry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Raj Chowdhry bought 5,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$350.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Raj Chowdhry acquired 90,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,100.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Raj Chowdhry acquired 500 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$47.50.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Raj Chowdhry acquired 10,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$850.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Raj Chowdhry acquired 500 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$50.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Raj Chowdhry acquired 1,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$100.00.

Shares of ABZ stock opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. AsiaBaseMetals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$4.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.62.

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 1,996 hectares located in British Columbia. AsiaBaseMetals Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

