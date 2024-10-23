Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys 12 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($16.66) per share, for a total transaction of £153.96 ($199.90).

Rebecca Napier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Rebecca Napier acquired 11 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.49) per share, for a total transaction of £139.70 ($181.38).

Britvic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 1,282 ($16.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,513.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Britvic plc has a one year low of GBX 770 ($10.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,301 ($16.89). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,275.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,123.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($14.02) to GBX 1,315 ($17.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

