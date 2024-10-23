Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Sells 924 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,086,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Samuel Kintz sold 16,710 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $470,386.50.

On Monday, October 7th, Samuel Kintz sold 2,730 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $75,075.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,206 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $335,787.06.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Samuel Kintz sold 526 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $14,486.04.

On Monday, August 26th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $274,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Samuel Kintz sold 2,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $62,561.20.

On Thursday, July 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $299,040.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

ELVN stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

