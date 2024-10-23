Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 1,709 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $206,378.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,501,707.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $589,799.20.

On Monday, September 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $645,483.52.

On Thursday, August 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $663,874.53.

On Monday, July 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $419,712.68.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $119.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $133.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 1,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Natera by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 863,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,967,000 after acquiring an additional 143,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

