Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 608 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 608 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $73,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,930.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90.

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $127,229.26.

On Thursday, July 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 690 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $72,650.10.

NTRA stock opened at $119.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.98. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $133.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Natera by 1,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 60,127 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 15.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Natera by 19.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 863,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

