Insider Selling: Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,299.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

PPTA stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.98 million, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.29. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,701,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPTA shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.25 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.