Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CRO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,903.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 4,780 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $132,740.60.

On Friday, August 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,984.00.

Toast stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 2,731.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 95,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 92,581 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 93.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

