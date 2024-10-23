International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 215.40 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 214.60 ($2.79), with a volume of 164997797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.20 ($2.76).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 512.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 193.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.89.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,190.48%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.