Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IKTSY

Intertek Group Trading Down 0.2 %

About Intertek Group

IKTSY opened at $63.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $69.79.

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.