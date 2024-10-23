Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHB. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 145,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 230,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 230,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

PHB stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

