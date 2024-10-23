Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IVZ. Barclays started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -109.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

