Invesco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IVZ)

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Invesco has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

