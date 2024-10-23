Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 37,754 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,322 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUG. B. Riley upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.01.

PLUG opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Plug Power by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 1,051,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Plug Power by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 600,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,311 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Plug Power by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,945,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 400,120 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

