iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 23.4% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $232,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $568.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

