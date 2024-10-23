iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

