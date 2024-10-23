iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lowered by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $384.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $385.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

