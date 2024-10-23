iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 57,889 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 174% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,152 put options.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IYR stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $104.04.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

