James Hambro & Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

James Hambro & Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,786 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 6.6% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $157,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPM opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $643.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

