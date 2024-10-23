Jeffrey J. Conroy Acquires 126,040 Shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Stock

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy purchased 126,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,030.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,180. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffs’ Brands Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JFBR opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Get Jeffs' Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jeffs’ Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.