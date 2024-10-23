Jeffrey J. Conroy Purchases 501,160 Shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Stock

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy bought 501,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $120,278.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,001,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,278.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance

JFBR opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jeffs’ Brands

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

