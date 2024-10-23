Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 7.5% of Leo Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $82,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 772.3% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after acquiring an additional 115,478 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,831,000 after purchasing an additional 138,121 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $393.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

