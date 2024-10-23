Joseph Anthony Ferraro Sells 320 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $19,190.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,300.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT stock opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Baird R W cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Saturday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 4,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

