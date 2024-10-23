JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $643.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

