JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPM stock opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

