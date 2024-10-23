JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Raised by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $58,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE JPM opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.92. The company has a market capitalization of $643.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

