Kaye Capital Management Purchases 103 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kaye Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.3% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $568.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.36. The firm has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

