Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 59.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

