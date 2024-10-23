KeyCorp Forecasts Crescent Energy’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Crescent Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. KeyCorp has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crescent Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crescent Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $653.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRGY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 618.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 186.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $99,233.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,480.22. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $131,297. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

