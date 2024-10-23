Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lowered by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 735.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 144,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 347,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.63 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.14.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

