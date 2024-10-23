Ledyard National Bank Acquires New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $305.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $232.29 and a 1 year high of $310.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

