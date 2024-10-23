Ledyard National Bank Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $181.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.56 and its 200-day moving average is $170.48.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

