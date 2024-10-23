Ledyard National Bank Invests $214,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $517.50 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $523.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.88 and its 200 day moving average is $440.46. The company has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.41, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,902 shares of company stock worth $23,596,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

