Ledyard National Bank Invests $229,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 260,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $117.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.65. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.81 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.